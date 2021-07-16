News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich home raided as part of firearms investigation

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:16 PM July 16, 2021    Updated: 1:59 PM July 17, 2021
A man has been arrested by the National Crime Association after officers raided a home in Ipswich.

Officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) raided the address in Hawthorn Drive on Friday Morning, July 16.

A spokeswoman for the NCA confirmed the arrest was made in connection with a firearms investigation.

The spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that NCA officers arrested a 53-year-old man this morning at an address in Chantry, Ipswich.

"The arrest was made in connection with a firearms investigation and the man has now been released pending further enquiries."


