High-value fishing equipment stolen in Ipswich burglary

High value fishing equipment was stolen from a home in Salisbury Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

High-value fishing equipment has been stolen in a burglary at a home in Ipswich.

The incident happened sometime between 8am on Sunday and 10pm on Tuesday at a home in Salisbury Road in the Suffolk town.

A garden shed was entered and a large amount of high-value fishing equipment was stolen.

The missing items include two Hutchinson fishing rods, two Penn Affinity reels, one Corus baiting pole, one Cygnet lock rod pod and three Sonic SKS alarms.

Police would like to hear from anyone who believes they have seen the items or may be aware of fishing equipment being offered for sale.

They would also like to hear from anyone who believes they may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Salisbury Road and Osborne Road during the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/30349/22.

