Police close central Ipswich road amid ongoing incident

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:33 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 7:35 PM July 14, 2021
Police are at the scene of an incident in Fore Street, Ipswich

Police are at the scene of an incident in Fore Street, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Police have closed a road in central Ipswich while officers deal with an ongoing incident.

Officers have been at the scene in Fore Street, on the one way system, since just after 6.30pm.

An area near the junction with the Lord Nelson and Briarbank pubs has been cordoned off.

A spokesman for Suffolk police was unable to give further information regarding the nature of the incident.

Police are redirecting traffic at the bottom of Grimwade Street in the direction of the university.

Traffic is at a gridlock while the incident continues.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

