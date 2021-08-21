Published: 6:00 AM August 21, 2021

Patrick Jackaman has been sentenced to 12 months in prison - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A former assistant beaver leader has been jailed after being found guilty of making and possessing indecent images of children.

Patrick Jackaman, 25, of Hossack road, Ipswich was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates Court on Friday.

Jackaman had pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child last month at court.

He was arrested in October 2019 after four devices were found containing hundreds of prohibited images and films of children.

An iPhone, a pc specialist tower unit, and Macbook air and an iPad were all removed from his home by Suffolk police.

Of the images found, 49 were classified in the most serious 'A' category of indecency, as well as 16 of the videos.

There were also 110 category B images and 22 category B videos, 101 category C images and seven category C videos, along with 3,040 prohibited images and 147 prohibited videos of children.

Jackaman had previously volunteered within the Scout movement as an assistant beaver leader.

The movement had previously confirmed that Jackaman's role was terminated as soon as the police brought the matter to its attention.

The court heard that Jackaman had no previous convictions and had fully co-operated with police during the investigation.

Mitigating, Shelley Drew, told the court that Jackaman had been engaging with a course run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, a charity which works to tackle child sexual abuse.

Magistrates told the court that Jackaman's offences had been "very serious" in nature and could only be dealt with a custodial sentence.

They said that they had given him credit for his guilty plea by not moving the case to the crown court.

In total, Jackaman was sentenced to a 12 month custodial sentence and will be released on license after serving half of this.

Jackaman was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for five years and put on the sex offenders' register.

The devices which were removed from his house will now be destroyed.

He was also fined £156 as a victim surcharge.