Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Breaking

Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:46 PM October 17, 2021    Updated: 3:32 PM October 17, 2021
A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park in felixstowe, suffolk early this morning

A man died under suspicious circumstances at Hodgkinson Road Lorry Park early this morning - Credit: Google

Four men have been arrested following the death of a man in a lorry park in Felixstowe. 

The ambulance service contacted police at 1.50am this morning to attend the lorry park in Hodgkinson Road, reporting they were treating a man who needed emergency medical attention. 

The man was declared dead at the scene a short time later. 

While the cause of death is currently unexplained police say it is being treated as suspicious.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The cause of death is currently unexplained, but it is being treated as suspicious and four men have been arrested in connection with the incident."

The men arrested in connection with the incident have been taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning. 

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Hodgkinson Road lorry park and Dock Gate 2 last night to come forward if they have information.

Any motorists who may have dash cam footage are also asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101 quoting reference: 58036/21. 


Felixstowe News

