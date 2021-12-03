Four charged over alleged samurai sword attack

The quartet will appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 17 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A plea hearing for three men and a teenager accused of violent disorder in Felixstowe after allegedly attacking a man with weapons including a samurai sword, a machete and a hammer has been adjourned for two weeks.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (December 3) were Kwasi Jacobs, 43, of Grimwade Street, Ipswich, Jerome Greaves, 21, of Highfield Road, Felixstowe, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age.

A fourth defendant, Keon Graham, 21, of no fixed address, did not attend the hearing.

It is alleged the three men and the youth attacked a man in Felixstowe on December 28, 2020, while carrying the various weapons.

The defendants all face charges of violent disorder and possessing offensive weapons.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the hearing until December 17 when it is expected pleas to the charges will be entered by the defendants.