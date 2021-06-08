News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Four men accused of growing cannabis to stand trial in Ipswich

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:30 AM June 8, 2021   
Janos Vass was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: Archant

Four men are jointly charged with conspiring together and with others to produce cannabis between March 1 2019 and March 25 last year. - Credit: Archant

The trial of four men, including two from Ipswich, accused of conspiring to produce cannabis will take place later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday (June 7) were: Gazmund Daci, 33, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich,  Fatjon Sulmataj, 35, of Manor Road, Birmingham, Myles Davies, 37, of Henley Road Ipswich and Ionut Gheorghita, 28, of no fixed address.

They are jointly charged with conspiring together and with others to produce cannabis between March 1 2019 and March 25 last year.

Daci and Gheorghita have also denied conspiring with each other and with others to supply cannabis between the same dates.

Gheorghita has also denied possessing an identity document with improper intent on October 24 2019.

The men were charged with offences linked to an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Daci, Sulmataj and Gheorghita are in custody and Davies is on bail.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former gang member who spent 21st birthday in prison turns his life around
  2. 2 'Like a prison cell': Tower block families 'trapped behind suffocating plastic'
  3. 3 Robbers attack cyclist by Ipswich river
  1. 4 Two arrested after police raid suspected cuckooed Ipswich home
  2. 5 Next manager stole £6k in cash after turning off CCTV camera
  3. 6 'Most wonderful' new teacher Anna shortlisted for top award
  4. 7 Kesgrave trial: Accused sent boy Snapchat video saying 'I will shoot you,' court hears
  5. 8 Fire crews called to Port of Felixstowe after smoke seen from building
  6. 9 New Woodbridge restaurant to open at former furniture store
  7. 10 Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow

Their trial, which is expected to last five to six weeks, is expected to get underway on June 28.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The transformer measures 6.67m long, 5.35 m wide and 4.67m high. 

A14 | Updated

Huge abnormal load to close Orwell Bridge as it heads down A14

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Weston was fined twice by Ipswich Hospital when she claims she was using the parking system correctly. 

Ipswich Hospital

Cancer patient fined twice by Ipswich Hospital under ANPR parking system

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Woodbridge Police station was sold for over � 1 million Picture: RUTH LEACH

Former Woodbridge police station will be used to house asylum seekers

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The last time Suffolk police authorised section 60 was in November 2019 following an incident of vio

Dad-of-six brandished knife in large town centre disturbance

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon