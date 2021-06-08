Four men accused of growing cannabis to stand trial in Ipswich

Published: 7:30 AM June 8, 2021

Four men are jointly charged with conspiring together and with others to produce cannabis between March 1 2019 and March 25 last year. - Credit: Archant

The trial of four men, including two from Ipswich, accused of conspiring to produce cannabis will take place later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on Monday (June 7) were: Gazmund Daci, 33, of Wherstead Road, Ipswich, Fatjon Sulmataj, 35, of Manor Road, Birmingham, Myles Davies, 37, of Henley Road Ipswich and Ionut Gheorghita, 28, of no fixed address.

They are jointly charged with conspiring together and with others to produce cannabis between March 1 2019 and March 25 last year.

Daci and Gheorghita have also denied conspiring with each other and with others to supply cannabis between the same dates.

Gheorghita has also denied possessing an identity document with improper intent on October 24 2019.

The men were charged with offences linked to an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Daci, Sulmataj and Gheorghita are in custody and Davies is on bail.

Their trial, which is expected to last five to six weeks, is expected to get underway on June 28.