Four arrested after alleged assault still being quizzed by police

Published: 4:07 PM December 29, 2020

Four people arrested in Nacton Road are still being questioned by police - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Four people - including a 16-year-old boy - arrested following an alleged assault in Felixstowe are currently still being questioned by detectives.

Police were called just after 1pm on Monday afternoon to reports that four men were attacking another man on Coronation Drive in the seaside town.

Five people, including the victim, were then seen to drive off in a Fiat Punto.

A short while later, officers located a vehicle matching the description on the A14 westbound and followed it onto Nacton Road in Ipswich, where it was stopped.

Four people - three men aged 42, 21 and 20 and a 16-year-old boy - were arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

They were all taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where they currently remain for questioning.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, sustained a minor head wound which required stitches, police said.

Any witnesses are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference: 74896/20.