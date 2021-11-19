Former RE teacher to face trial over sex assault charges

A former RE teacher and assistant housemaster at an Ipswich independent school has denied sexually assaulting a teenage boy three decades ago.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Thursday (November 18) was 58-year-old Francis Carolan, who previously worked at St Joseph's College in Ipswich.

Carolan, of Queens Road, Portsmouth, pleaded not guilty to four offences of indecent assault on a boy aged between 14 and 15.

The alleged offences date back to the early 1990s and relate to one boy.

Carolan’s trial, which is expected to last five to seven days, will get underway on April 19 next year.

Judge David Pugh remanded Carolan in custody.