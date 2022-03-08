News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Mountain bike and speaker stolen after break-in at Ipswich garage

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:45 PM March 8, 2022
A garage has been stolen from in Wellesley Road in Ipswich

A garage has been stolen from in Wellesley Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A mountain bike and audio speaker have been stolen after thieves targeted a garage in east Ipswich.

The incident happened in Wellesley Road between 4am and 4.44am on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

A person gained entry to a garage at the home by breaking a rear window.

A black Boardman mountain bike and an audio speaker were taken from the garage.

Anyone with any information about the crime should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/13588/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Crews use a cherry picker in an attempt to put out the fire on Nacton Road in Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two people treated by medics after fierce blaze tears through Ipswich...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Scene of fire at Nacton Road March 2021

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Large emergency service presence remains at scene of 'terrible' blaze

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. The average UK house price has topped £260,000

Revealed: The most in-demand postcodes in region so far this year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Some of the animals in need of a new home in Suffolk

Pets

Can you offer one of these pets their forever home in Suffolk?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon