Mountain bike and speaker stolen after break-in at Ipswich garage
Published: 4:45 PM March 8, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A mountain bike and audio speaker have been stolen after thieves targeted a garage in east Ipswich.
The incident happened in Wellesley Road between 4am and 4.44am on Sunday, Suffolk police said.
A person gained entry to a garage at the home by breaking a rear window.
A black Boardman mountain bike and an audio speaker were taken from the garage.
Anyone with any information about the crime should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/13588/22.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.