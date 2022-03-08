Mountain bike and speaker stolen after break-in at Ipswich garage

A garage has been stolen from in Wellesley Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A mountain bike and audio speaker have been stolen after thieves targeted a garage in east Ipswich.

The incident happened in Wellesley Road between 4am and 4.44am on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

A person gained entry to a garage at the home by breaking a rear window.

A black Boardman mountain bike and an audio speaker were taken from the garage.

Anyone with any information about the crime should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/13588/22.

