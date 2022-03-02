Student dealing cocaine in Ipswich is jailed for four years

A man caught dealing cocaine on the streets of Ipswich after coming to the UK from Greece over Christmas has been jailed.

Paraskevas Tsalkitzidis, 24, was paid £1,200 per week to deliver drugs to various locations in the town, and made 474 drops between December 30, 2021, and January 8 this year, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The drugs sold during that time totalled 237g and had a street value of £17,330, Donal Lawler, prosecuting, told the court.

The court heard that Tsalkitzidis arrived in the UK from Greece on December 22, 2021, and began driving a Volkswagen rental car.

On January 8, he was behind the wheel of the rental car in Ipswich when he was stopped by police.

A total of £310 was found in the car and following a search, six small bags of cocaine were discovered on Tsalkitzidis, Mr Lawler said.

Police also found a key to a hotel room, and when that room was searched, officers discovered a further £1,100 in cash hidden in various places.

Tsalkitzidis was interviewed and provided a full account to officers, Mr Lawler told the court.

He said he was in a difficult situation financially at home, and was aware money could be made through drug dealing in the UK.

Tsalkitzidis also explained how he would meet someone each day, collect the drugs and then go to various locations to deal drugs before returning the proceeds and any unsold cocaine at the end of the day.

Tsalkitzidis, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, who appeared via video link, previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of criminal property, and possession of cocaine.

He had no previous convictions, the court heard.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Tsalkitzidis was in significant student debt, and his family was "confronted with financial hardship" in his own country.

Mr Pollington said Tsalkitzidis was "a pawn in a greater operation".

"It is his desire to return to Greece as soon as possible. He has asked for deportation at every opportunity," Mr Pollington added.

Jailing Tsalkitzidis for four years on Tuesday, Recorder Graham Huston told him: "You were open to being recruited because you were keen to earn some easy money by taking advantage of drug addicts.

"You played a significant role in a substantial, professional, criminal enterprise."

Recorder Huston added that any deportation proceedings would be a matter for the Home Office.