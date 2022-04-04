Woman to face trial after denying fraud charge

The trial of Barbara Bentley is expected to last three days. - Credit: Archant

The trial of a 59-year-old Hadleigh woman accused of fraudulently disposing of property by giving an inheritance of £75,000 to her son just before she declared herself bankrupt will take place in July.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a trial preparation hearing on Monday (April 4) was Barbara Bentley of Yeoman Crescent, Hadleigh

At an earlier hearing she denied fraudulently disposing of property by making a gift of £75,000 to her son, while declared bankrupt, on March 13, 2017.

Her trial, which is expected to last three days, is scheduled to take place during a two-week warned list commencing July 4.