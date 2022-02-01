Alleged sex assault victim described as 'visibly upset' after woods party

A friend of a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted during a party in Kesgrave has described her as being “visibly upset” after the alleged incident.

The witness told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that she and her friend had both been drinking during the party in Millennium Wood in July 2018 when they were 16.

At about 3am she noticed her friend was missing and shortly afterwards she saw her come out of the woods looking “visibly upset”.

They had gone to a nearby field to talk and there her friend claimed she had been sexually assaulted by Harvey Windsor, who had also been at the party.

The witness said her friend told her that Windsor had tried to pull her trousers down despite her protests.

She said her friend told her that Windsor said she’d had sex with another boy so why wouldn’t she want to have sex with him.

She described her friend as being “frightened and upset” and said she had shown her scratches on her shoulder which had been caused during the alleged incident.

Windsor, of Grange Road, Felixstowe, has denied sexually assaulting a woman over 16 by digital penetration in July 2018 and an alternative charge of sexually assaulting her.

He has also denied assaulting another woman over 16 by digital penetration in October 2018.

It has been alleged that Windsor and the girl had gone to Millennium Woods and had kissed but he had then pestered her to perform oral sex on him.

He had then allegedly pushed her to the ground and despite her protests had put his hand inside her clothing and touched her intimately.

Three months later Windsor had been at the home of another teenager and she had agreed to let him stay the night in her brother’s bedroom.

Windsor had allegedly exposed himself to the girl before getting into bed with her and touching her sexually despite her requests for him to stop.

The court heard that the two girls knew each other and the second alleged victim had been aware of the allegation made by the other girl against Windsor.

The court heard that following his arrest Windsor admitted kissing the first alleged victim but denied sexually assaulting her.

He admitted sharing a bed with the second complainant but claimed that nothing sexual had happened.

The trial continues.