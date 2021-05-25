Trio arrested over Ipswich house fire released under investigation

Published: 6:00 AM May 25, 2021

The fire broke out on the night of Friday, April 23 - Credit: Archant

Three people have been released under investigation as police continue enquiries into an Ipswich house fire.

The two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire on the first floor of a property in Hawke Road last month.

Five fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were called to the scene at 11.53pm on Friday, April 23.

It took almost three hours for firefighters to bring the blaze fully under control.

Police remained on the scene into the following morning, with a cordon around the back garden of the property.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of arson on Saturday, April 24.

The two men, aged 37 and 40, and a woman aged 25, were taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning and released on bail until Saturday, May 22.

On Monday, a police spokeswoman said: "All three people have been released under investigation whilst enquires continue."