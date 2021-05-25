News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Trio arrested over Ipswich house fire released under investigation

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 6:00 AM May 25, 2021   
Police officers remained at the scene on Saturday morning

The fire broke out on the night of Friday, April 23 - Credit: Archant

Three people have been released under investigation as police continue enquiries into an Ipswich house fire.

The two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire on the first floor of a property in Hawke Road last month.

Five fire engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were called to the scene at 11.53pm on Friday, April 23.

It took almost three hours for firefighters to bring the blaze fully under control.

Police remained on the scene into the following morning, with a cordon around the back garden of the property.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of arson on Saturday, April 24.

The two men, aged 37 and 40, and a woman aged 25, were taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning and released on bail until Saturday, May 22.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three people jailed for life for the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley
  2. 2 'It means so much' - fundraiser after sudden death of mum Jess reaches £50k
  3. 3 Three people convicted of murdering Ipswich man Joe Pooley to be sentenced
  1. 4 Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays
  2. 5 Popular Ipswich pub set to reopen for bank holiday weekend
  3. 6 Man convicted of murdering Joe Pooley refuses to attend sentencing
  4. 7 Closed Ipswich care home sold for £1.3m
  5. 8 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
  6. 9 Seaside al fresco dining set for approval for this summer
  7. 10 Man admits drink-driving on e-scooter in Ipswich

On Monday, a police spokeswoman said: "All three people have been released under investigation whilst enquires continue."

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Enjoying a drink with friends at The Cricketers in Ipswich in 2002

Gallery

Did you enjoy evenings at The Cricketers in 2002?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
People sunbathing in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Down was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Drug dealer found with £40k cash in Ipswich jailed

Jane Hunt

person
Norwich Road in Ipswich was closed by police after the reported altercation. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRAR

Dad caught on CCTV brandishing knife pleads guilty to violent disorder

Jane Hunt

person