Suffolk's wanted list: Four men being hunted by police
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
These are the four men currently listed as wanted by Suffolk Constabulary, with one missing for more than three years.
The force's wanted list dates back to November 2018, and all those on it have absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison, eight miles from Woodbridge.
The police are asking for the public to provide information that would bring them back into custody - but have warned people not to approach them.
Gerry Sargeant
Sargeant, 61, was due to return to Hollesley Bay on September 9, 2018, after being released on temporary license to attend a work placement in Bury St Edmunds.
He was last seen leaving the prison on a red Honda 125cc motorbike registration number AO11 VMZ, wearing "motorcycle clothes".
Police warn that he was serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and theft, and the public should not approach him.
Klojan Hodaj
Hodaj, 34, was reported missing on October 18 2020, after he did not report for a lunchtime roll-call.
He is described as slim, about six foot one inch tall, and with a tattoo on his left leg.
He was serving a 10-year sentence for drug offences. Anyone who sees him shouldn't approach him and instead should contact the police.
Dernova Arsen
25-year-old Dernova Arsen was found to be missing from Hollesley Bay on April 11, 2021.
Arsen is five foot seven inches tall, and of average build. He has links to Watford.
He is serving a sentence of seven years and nine months for possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring/possessing criminal property.
Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police.
Zenel Marku
Zenel Marku, 29, went missing from Hollesley Bay Prison on April 26, 2021.
He was serving nine years for drug offences, and is described as of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair.
He has links to London. Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where he is should contact Suffolk police.