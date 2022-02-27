News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Suffolk's wanted list: Four men being hunted by police

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:00 AM February 27, 2022
Four criminals are currently on Suffolk polices wanted list - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

These are the four men currently listed as wanted by Suffolk Constabulary, with one missing for more than three years.

The force's wanted list dates back to November 2018, and all those on it have absconded from Hollesley Bay Prison, eight miles from Woodbridge. 

The police are asking for the public to provide information that would bring them back into custody - but have warned people not to approach them. 

Gerry Sargeant

Gerry Sargeant

Gerry Sargeant - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Sargeant, 61, was due to return to Hollesley Bay on September 9, 2018, after being released on temporary license to attend a work placement in Bury St Edmunds. 

He was last seen leaving the prison on a red Honda 125cc motorbike registration number AO11 VMZ, wearing "motorcycle clothes". 

Police warn that he was serving a 15-year sentence for robbery and theft, and the public should not approach him. 

Klojan Hodaj

Klojan Hodaj

Klojan Hodaj - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Hodaj, 34, was reported missing on October 18 2020, after he did not report for a lunchtime roll-call. 

He is described as slim, about six foot one inch tall, and with a tattoo on his left leg. 

He was serving a 10-year sentence for drug offences. Anyone who sees him shouldn't approach him and instead should contact the police. 

Dernova Arsen

Dernova Arsen

Dernova Arsen - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

25-year-old Dernova Arsen was found to be missing from Hollesley Bay on April 11, 2021. 

Arsen is five foot seven inches tall, and of average build. He has links to Watford.

He is serving a sentence of seven years and nine months for possession with intent to supply cocaine and acquiring/possessing criminal property. 

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police.

Zenel Marku

Marku Zenel

Marku Zenel - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Zenel Marku, 29, went missing from Hollesley Bay Prison on April 26, 2021. 

He was serving nine years for drug offences, and is described as of medium build, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

He has links to London. Anyone who believes they have seen him or knows where he is should contact Suffolk police.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

