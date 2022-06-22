Homeless charity left 'devastated' after van tyres slashed

A local homeless charity has been left 'devastated' after all six of its van's tyres were slashed overnight. - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

A local homeless charity has been left "devastated" after all six of their van tyres were slashed overnight.

Emmaus Suffolk discovered the criminal damage on Wednesday, June 22 after the van was left at their site on Dales Road.

The charity uses the van to generate income to provide services for those across the county who are vulnerable, socially isolated, long-term unemployed or at risk of homelessness.

Area retail manager Gill Dibben said: "Our van is essential for supporting the charity's work in the community.

"We are absolutely devastated that this has happened, especially at such a critical time when things have just started to recover after a tough few years."

The van will cost £1,000 to repair and the charity will also lose a further £1,000 in lost income due to last-minute cancellations of donation collections.

Emmaus Suffolk is now appealing to anyone who may be able to provide support to help fix the van, either by way of financial donation or services.