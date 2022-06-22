News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Homeless charity left 'devastated' after van tyres slashed

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 2:19 PM June 22, 2022
Updated: 3:19 PM June 22, 2022
Emmaus Suffolk's van. Inset: flat van tyre

A local homeless charity has been left 'devastated' after all six of its van's tyres were slashed overnight. - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

A local homeless charity has been left "devastated" after all six of their van tyres were slashed overnight.

Emmaus Suffolk discovered the criminal damage on Wednesday, June 22 after the van was left at their site on Dales Road.

The Emmaus Suffolk van on a pick-up truck

A local homeless charity has been left 'devastated' after all six of its van's tyres were slashed overnight. - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

The charity uses the van to generate income to provide services for those across the county who are vulnerable, socially isolated, long-term unemployed or at risk of homelessness.

Area retail manager Gill Dibben said: "Our van is essential for supporting the charity's work in the community.

"We are absolutely devastated that this has happened, especially at such a critical time when things have just started to recover after a tough few years."

Slashed van tyres

Emmaus Suffolk now has to shell out £1,000 for the tyres to be replaced. - Credit: Emmaus Suffolk

The van will cost £1,000 to repair and the charity will also lose a further £1,000 in lost income due to last-minute cancellations of donation collections.

Emmaus Suffolk is now appealing to anyone who may be able to provide support to help fix the van, either by way of financial donation or services.

Homelessness
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A total of 23 appliances were sent to the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Sandy Lane, Martlesham

Suffolk Live News

23 fire crews tackle blaze at Suffolk industrial park

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace was arrested outside a Suffolk nightclub

Suffolk Live News

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace arrested outside Suffolk nightclub

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The world's largest cargo ship Ever Ace arriving at the Port of Felixstowe in east Suffolk

Port of Felixstowe

World’s largest cargo ship arrives at Port of Felixstowe

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A popular east Suffolk hotel has been sold 

Suffolk Live News

Popular east Suffolk hotel and spa sold to new owners and renamed

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon