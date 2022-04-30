Man jailed for 10 years for raping baby
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A 32-year-old Suffolk man who photographed himself raping a baby has been jailed for ten years.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 29) was Carl Cox, 32, of Godfreys Close, Horringer.
He admitted rape and taking indecent images of a child.
In addition to being jailed for ten years he was given an extended licence period of four years.
He was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.
Sentencing Cox, Recorder Graham Huston said: “The rape of a helpless infant is abhorrent.”
Joanne Eley said police went to Cox’s home after receiving information that he’d used his Snapchat account to upload an indecent photograph of a girl aged between two and four.
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich residential street
- 2 Suffolk mum found guilty of neglect after baby daughter died sentenced
- 3 Axe throwing arrives in Ipswich as Boom Battle Bar opens
- 4 Ipswich robbers jailed for 'violent spree' in town shops
- 5 Jail for convicted sex offender who lied to work with vulnerable
- 6 High-value computer equipment stolen from parked car in Ipswich
- 7 Forensics van spotted at home in Ipswich
- 8 'I felt it would leave a huge gap' - Ipswich bike shop saved
- 9 Young woman set fire to boxes in Ipswich town centre
- 10 Trial date set for Suffolk team manager accused of fraud
Police seized devices belonging to Cox and on his mobile phone they found several indecent images of the baby.
Lynne Shirley for Cox said her client had no memory of the day in question.