Man jailed for 10 years for raping baby

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 AM April 30, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Carl Cox has been jailed for 10 years after admitting to raping a baby. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 32-year-old Suffolk man who photographed himself raping a baby has been jailed for ten years.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (April 29)  was Carl Cox, 32, of Godfreys Close, Horringer.

He admitted rape and taking indecent images of a child.

In addition to being jailed for ten years he was given an extended licence period of four years.

He was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Sentencing Cox,  Recorder Graham Huston said: “The rape of a helpless infant is abhorrent.”

Joanne Eley said police went to Cox’s home after receiving information that he’d used his Snapchat account to upload an indecent photograph of a girl aged between two and four.

Police seized devices belonging to Cox and on his mobile phone they found several indecent images of the baby.

Lynne Shirley for Cox said her client had no memory of the day in question.

Ipswich Crown Court
