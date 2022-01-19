Hunt for Vicky's killer continues nearly six months after suspect arrested

Vicky Hall went missing in the early hours of September 19, 1999 Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY - Credit: Courtesy of family

Detectives are "continuing to make progress" with the investigation into the murder of a Suffolk teenager in 1999 - nearly six months since a suspect was arrested.

The naked body of 17-year-old Vicky Hall was found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter on Friday, September 24, 1999, after she was reported missing five days' earlier.

On July 29, 2021, a man, reported to be Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright, was arrested on suspicion of her murder and later released under investigation - pending further enquiries.

Steve Wright was found guilty of killing five women in 2008 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Constabulary has never confirmed or denied it was Wright arrested or provided any further comment on the suspect.

But the force did say it was not someone who had been previously arrested as part of the inquiry.

Serial killer Wright, who was convicted of murdering five women in Ipswich in 2006, is currently serving a whole-life tariff at Long Lartin prison in Worcestershire.

The former pub landlord and forklift truck driver was living in Felixstowe at the time in 1999.

Vicky Hall was reported missing following a night out at Felixstowe's Bandbox nightclub - Credit: Courtesy of family

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Investigations are ongoing and the dedicated team of officers are continuing to make progress with the inquiry.”

Miss Hall was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999, in High Road, Trimley.

The 17-year-old had left home the previous evening for a night out with a friend at Felixstowe's Bandbox nightclub. They parted company just yards away from Miss Hall's home at 2.20am.

When her parents woke up that morning and discovered she had not returned, she was reported missing to police.

The case, which has remained unsolved for more than two decades, was reopened in 2019 after new information about the murder came to light.

A new team of detectives were assigned to the case and more than 9,000 statements, documents, messages and reports from the original investigation were reviewed to assess the movements of more than 70 people on the night in question.

Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda Hall with DCI Caroline Millar in September PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Speaking on the 20-year anniversary, Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, head of crime, said the force remained "positive and determined to find a breakthrough" in the case.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about Miss Hall's death to contact the major investigation team, via either the online portal or by calling the incident room direct on 01473 782059 and quoting Operation Avon.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via the charity's website here.