Ipswich man 'remorseful' after carrying knife and threatening teen girls

A drunk Ipswich man who was carrying a knife and threatened to stab people has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Alan Cleary, Judge Emma Peters said he had terrified two girls aged 13 and 14 by shouting and swearing at them as they walked along Ulster Avenue in the town at around 9pm on October 10 2020.

They had been so frightened they ran to a friend’s house before being escorted home.

Cleary, who had a large knife tucked in his trousers, had then run along the road shouting: “Come on you lot, you think you’re hard. I’ll stab you.”

Cleary of Ulster Avenue, Ipswich, admitted having a bladed article and was given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for two years, a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement and a 120 day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £200 costs.

Robert Pollington for Cleary said his client had a number of issues at the time of the incident and had been under the influence of alcohol.

He was now a different person to the one he was in 2020 and was remorseful for his behaviour.