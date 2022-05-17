News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Alleyway near Ipswich town centre remains sealed off after serious assault

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:20 AM May 17, 2022
The alleyway near Ipswich town centre remained sealed off on Tuesday morning

The alleyway near Ipswich town centre remained sealed off on Tuesday morning - Credit: Archant

An alleyway near Ipswich town centre remains sealed off by police after a serious assault at the weekend.

A man was found unconscious in the alley between Pleasant Row and Lower Orwell Street at about 12.45am on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and face, as well as further injuries to his legs and back following an altercation between a group of people.

His injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

A man was found unconscious in the alleyway on Sunday morning, Suffolk police said

A man was found unconscious in the alleyway on Sunday morning, Suffolk police said - Credit: Archant

The walkway was cordoned off and police were seen conducting an investigation.

It was still sealed off with tape and officers were in the area as of Tuesday morning.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man stabbed in back and sides in Ipswich attack
  2. 2 Omid Djalili cracks Ipswich joke at Queen's Platinum Jubilee show
  3. 3 Ford Transit van destroyed in suspected arson attack
  1. 4 Man found unconscious in Ipswich alleyway following serious assault
  2. 5 Cricket club praises ambulance service after player collapses in the field
  3. 6 OPINION: Back to business - these are the council's plans for Ipswich
  4. 7 Travellers move on from Chantry Park in Ipswich
  5. 8 Charity match held in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens
  6. 9 Forbidden Suffolk: 6 places you can't visit in the county
  7. 10 Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/29430/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Mateusz Nowakowski was jailed for more than five years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONS

Ipswich Crown Court

Court orders Ipswich drug dealer to repay £63,000

Jane Hunt

person
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
This large townhouse near Christchurch park is on the market for more than £1,000,000

Christchurch Park

£1million house with extensive grounds up for sale near Christchurch Park

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Regent theatre

Regent Theatre

Hopes pre-built extension plans will attract bigger acts to the Regent

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon