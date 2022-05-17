Alleyway near Ipswich town centre remains sealed off after serious assault

The alleyway near Ipswich town centre remained sealed off on Tuesday morning - Credit: Archant

An alleyway near Ipswich town centre remains sealed off by police after a serious assault at the weekend.

A man was found unconscious in the alley between Pleasant Row and Lower Orwell Street at about 12.45am on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

The victim suffered serious injuries to his head and face, as well as further injuries to his legs and back following an altercation between a group of people.

His injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

The walkway was cordoned off and police were seen conducting an investigation.

It was still sealed off with tape and officers were in the area as of Tuesday morning.

Suffolk police has been approached for comment.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/29430/22.

