Window smashed at Ipswich home in spate of attempted burglaries

An attempted burglary took place in Dales Road overnight - Credit: Google Maps

A window was smashed at an Ipswich home during a spate of attempted burglaries in the Suffolk town.

The first incident happened in Dales Road between 8.30pm on Tuesday and 8.05am on Wednesday.

According to Suffolk police, the homeowner heard a loud bang in the night and in the morning they observed that an unknown person had gained access to the front porch and smashed glass and damaged a door panel.

No entry was gained to the home.

The second incident happened in nearby Dales View Road at about 12.30am on Wednesday.

A Ring doorbell system alerted the homeowner to an unknown person near their property, activating a security light.

The unknown man was seen looking into a skip in the garden.

The man also attempted to gain entry to a garage using a screwdriver-type tool, but no entry was gained.

The man is described as tall, with dark hair and was not wearing any shoes.

Anyone who has any information about the two incidents is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/52790/22 for Dales Road and 37/52811/22 for Dales View Road.