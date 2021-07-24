Audi left wrecked after late-night crash in Ipswich

Video

Published: 10:49 AM July 24, 2021 Updated: 11:19 AM July 24, 2021

The Audi was left wrecked following the crash in Ipswich - Credit: Chester Ward

A motorist has been arrested following late-night crash involving an Audi in Ipswich, which left another person injured.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident in Norwich Road, close to the junction with Bramford Road, at midnight last night.

The car blocked the junction with Bramford Road - Credit: Jacob Frost

Pictures from the scene show the Audi smashed into a pole, wrecking the front of the car, with video shot by witnesses showing smoke billowing from the engine.

Norwich Road was cordoned off for several hours while officers cleared the street of glass and other debris.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed one person had been arrested following the incident, while ambulance crews treated another for minor injuries.

The car was recovered in morning - Credit: Submitted

A witness, who lives in a flat overlooking the junction where the crash happened, said he heard a "big boom" shortly after midnight.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Last night I woke up and my window was fully open. After midnight, I heard this sound.

"It was a big boom. I could feel everything shaking. I am amazed the driver survived.

"The front of the car was completely smashed. Police were there all night cleaning up glass. After the road was cleared, cars were coming and going by 7am.

"I was worried. I was recording a video with a shaking hand. It was very stressful."