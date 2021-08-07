Man believed to be hiding drugs allegedly beaten and tortured by mistake

Published: 6:45 AM August 7, 2021

The trial is scheduled to take place at Basildon Crown Court - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The trial of six men accused of beating and torturing an Ipswich man who they mistakenly thought was hiding £6,000 worth of drugs will take place later this month.

The alleged attack took place at a house in Bramford Lane, Ipswich in October 2019.

Brandon Smith, 23, of Partridge Road, Ipswich; Brook Smith, 20, of no fixed address; Levi Gordon-Williams, 21, of Allenby Road, Ipswich; Connor Smith, 23, of no fixed address; Lukas Kupcikovas, 21, of Domonic Drive, Eltham, London and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot be named because of his age have all denied wounding Leroy Roberts with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and falsely imprisoning him.

Their trial got underway at Basildon Crown Court last month but the jury had to be discharged after a barrister in the case became ill with coronavirus.

A new trial will now take place at Basildon Crown Court on August 31.