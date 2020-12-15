Thief caught with 'cycle stealing kit' avoids jail

Published: 5:30 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 8:20 AM December 15, 2020

A thief caught with a "bicycle stealing kit" by police has been handed a suspended sentence by magistrates.

Robertas Jasinskis, 41, pleaded guilty to stealing six bicycles between August 26 and October 27 this year and also asked that seven other offences be taken into consideration.

On August 26, Jasinskis stole a bicycle worth £320 as well as another bike, worth £70, four days later.

On October 5, he took a bike worth £350 before stealing a Voodoo Marasa model worth £400 the following day.

Jasinskis stole a £900 Giant Stance model on October 9, along with a £250 bike on October 27.

All of the thefts happened in Ipswich.

Mark Milkovics, prosecuting, told magistrates that on October 12 this year, two police officers attended the Chequers Hotel in Ancaster Road, Ipswich, where Jasinskis was staying at the time and found various items linking him to the thefts.

The officers found bolt croppers disguised with clothing tied around them, as well as an all-purpose spanner.

Mr Milkovics said: "In essence, a cycle stealing kit was found.

"These were sophisticated thefts with significant planning. He has all the tools and equipment and is clearly targeting cycles."

The court heard that none of the bicycles had been recovered.

Jasinskis, now of Civic Drive, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the charges.

He also agreed that the other seven offences be taken into consideration.

Jo Paton, defending, said: "The reason for the thefts was a financial one.

"He was left without a passport which meant he could not get benefits and could not get a job."

Ms Paton said Jasinskis had worked for eight years for a company which made DVDs but was made redundant when the company closed down.

She added that Jasinskis had a bad accident in 2017 which resulted in a broken foot and he spent 12 months in a wheelchair.

Magistrates told Jasinskis that the offences crossed the custody threshold but added that they were prepared to suspend the sentence.

Jasinskis was sentenced to 20 weeks' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to pay £50 in compensation to each victim of the cycle thefts.