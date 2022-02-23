News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fence panels removed to gain access to home in burglary

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:47 AM February 23, 2022
Bottles of alcohol have been stolen from a home in Ipswich after fence panels were removed to gain access to the property. 

The burglary took place between 12am and 8.15am on Sunday, February 20, at a home in Dereham Avenue. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that entry was gained when garden fences were removed.

The burglary was carried out after the rear door was removed from its hinges and an untidy search of the property was carried out. 

Bottles of alcohol have been reported as stolen.

A spokesman added it is unsure at this stage if any other property was stolen. 

Suffolk police are now urging witnesses or anyone who was in the area around the time of the burglary who may have seen anything suspicious to contact the South CID Team 1 quoting the crime reference number 37/10807/22.

