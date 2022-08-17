News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

VW Golf stolen from Ipswich road after thieves take car keys from home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:58 PM August 17, 2022
The Volkswagen Golf was stolen from outside a home in Bramford Road, Ipswich

The Volkswagen Golf was stolen from outside a home in Bramford Road, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A Volkswagen Golf was stolen from an Ipswich driveway after thieves broke into a home and took the car keys.

The incident happened in Bramford Road at some point between 11.30pm on Monday and 7.45am on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of people gained entry to the home by forcing a window left on the latch.

A bag and contents were taken from the kitchen, while a set of car keys were stolen from the dining room.

A grey Volkswagen Golf hatchback, with the registration AV18 FJJ, was then stolen from the road.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the theft, including CCTV or doorbell footage of the area.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/52582/22.

