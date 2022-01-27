News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Laptop, wallet and satnav stolen as five cars broken into near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:15 PM January 27, 2022
Police are appealing after a number of cars were broken into in Capel St Mary - Credit: Archant

Personal items including a laptop, wallet and a satnav have been stolen after five cars were broken into in Capel St Mary. 

All five cars were broken into overnight between Wednesday, January 26, and today, Thursday, January 27. 

A car was broken into in Chapel Close and a satnav, sunglasses and a hand drill were stolen. 

A second car also parked in Chapel Close was entered and a laptop was stolen. 

Two cars were broken into in London Road and a spokesman for Suffolk police said items were taken from inside. 

A wallet containing bank cards and a garage remote control were stolen from a vehicle parked in Homefield.

Suffolk police are continuing to remind people to remove belongings from their vehicles and ensure they are locked. 

Anyone with any information about these thefts is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime reference number. 

The first crime reference number is 37/5490/22, the second one is 37/5523/22, the crime reference number for the tow cars broken into in London Road is 37/5497/22 and the final one is 37/5549/22. 

