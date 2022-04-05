News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mercedes damaged as vandals smash car windows in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:26 PM April 5, 2022
A number of cars, including a Mercedes, have been damaged after windows were smashed in in Ipswich. 

The first incident happened sometime between 11.45pm on Saturday, April 2 and 7.45am on Sunday, April 3, when someone smashed the near side front window of a Mercedes parked in a communal car park in Penhurst Road. 

A Ford vehicle, which was parked in Camden Road, also had a window smashed and small bag of loose change was stolen between 10.30pm on Sunday, April 3, and 5.30am on Monday, April 4. 

A third incident happened in Ribbons Park Road when the rear side window of a Peugeot and the offender reached into the car and stole a wallet containing bank cards from a jacket. 

The theft took place between 11pm on Monday, April 4, and 7.15am today, Tuesday, April 5. 

Officers from Suffolk police are now appealing for anyone with any information to contact them quoting the relevant crime reference number.

The crime reference number for the first incident is 37/19660/22, the second is 37/19938/22 and the final crime reference number is 37/20076/22.

