Ipswich Star > News > Crime

CCTV appeal after theft near Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:46 PM October 19, 2022
Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a bike was stolen near Ipswich town centre

Police would like to speak to the man pictured after a bike was stolen near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a theft near Ipswich town centre. 

A grey/orange mountain bike was stolen from Russel Road on October 1.

Suffolk police released the photo and said they would like to speak to the man pictured. 

Anyone who has any information about the theft or knows the person pictured is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the reference 37/62955/22.


