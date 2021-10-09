Cleaner stole Viagra in £1,500 haul from Ipswich Boots store
- Credit: Archant
A cleaner who stole Viagra and fragrances from Boots in Ipswich in a month-long spree has been ordered to pay the store £1,500 in compensation.
Adam Rudge, 36, who had been working as a cleaner at Boots for around 18 months prior to the offending, stole the items between March 3 and March 30 this year, Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard.
He was caught on March 30 when a security guard got to the store early and began checking the CCTV, Ruth Becker, prosecuting, told the court.
The security guard noticed Rudge cleaning inside the fragrance cabinets, which was not part of his role.
Rudge was seen putting fragrances into a rubbish bag and then leaving the store, Ms Becker said.
You may also want to watch:
The security guard stopped Rudge, and fragrances worth £96.44 were recovered at the time, magistrates were told.
Boots ordered a full investigation and a police search of his home discovered other sealed fragrances, which the store identified as missing from its stock, the court heard.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich artist discovers rare notes in charity shop book find
- 2 Overturned lorry blocking major road in Felixstowe
- 3 Review, Good Inside, Ipswich: ‘Guilt-free goodness’
- 4 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
- 5 Fire crews help motorist out of vehicle after collision
- 6 Couple involved in drug dealing hid cannabis in their shed, court hears
- 7 Cat shot with pellet gun in Nacton
- 8 Man accused of carrying weapons in Ipswich park to appear at crown court
- 9 'All about food, produce and Suffolk' - Louis ready for head chef duties
- 10 Ipswich man to stand trial on accusation of assault and threat to kill
Rudge, of Peterhouse Close, Ipswich, denied the offences in police interview but appearing before magistrates on Friday, he pleaded guilty to all 15 charges of theft by employee.
Ms Becker told the court that the known value of the items stolen, which also included food products and sunglasses, was £593.65 but Boots calculated the total loss to be £1,521.83.
The court heard that Rudge had no previous convictions.
David Allan, representing Rudge said his client had no drug or gambling issues but there were some "financial pressures".
Mr Allan said the thefts were of a "relatively low value" on each occasion but admitted that together, it was a more significant total.
He called the offending "opportunistic" and said Rudge resigned from the job after the offending came to light.
Rudge now works as a carer in a residential home, Mr Allan added.
Sentencing on Friday, magistrates handed Rudge an 18-month community order and ordered him to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.
He was also ordered to pay Boots £1,500 in compensation for the thefts.
Court costs and a victim surcharge were not awarded.