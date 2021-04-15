Man admits drug dealing after £80k cocaine and cash bust in Ipswich

Published: 7:30 AM April 15, 2021

A drug dealer caught with an estimated £40,000 of cocaine and almost £38,000 in criminally obtained cash will be sentenced later this month.

Lirim Hoxha was stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act in Harland Street, Ipswich, at about midday on Wednesday, March 17.

According to police at the time, the 28-year-old was found in possession of four rolled up socks containing numerous capsules of white powder.

A further search of his Harland Street flat turned up a large quantity of cash and suspected drugs estimated to have a street value of £40,000.

On Wednesday, Hoxha appeared for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court, via video link from Norwich prison, to admit possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property – namely £37,940.10.

Hoxha was arrested by patrolling officers from one of Suffolk's three Operation Sentinel teams, which provide enhanced coverage of the county's road network to proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity, as well as increasing police visibility.

He was taken to Martlesham Heath police investigation centre for questioning and charged with possession with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Hoxha appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court the following day and was remanded in prison until this week's hearing.

Sentencing was adjourned by Judge Rupert Overbury until Wednesday, April 28, to allow Hoxha's legal representatives to submit a basis of plea.

The adjournment will also allow the prosecution to upload a sentencing note and more details on the quantity of drugs seized.