County lines drug dealer who supplied Class A drugs in Ipswich jailed

Published: 6:54 PM September 22, 2021

A 25-year-old county lines drug dealer has had his sentence increased after it was referred to the Court of Appeal.

Teric Aroriode-Francis, now 25, participated in a county lines drug enterprise supplying cocaine, heroin and cannabis to people in the Ipswich area from a base in London.

Aroriode-Francis was also convicted of perverting the course of justice after he reported his car as stolen to the police on two occasions after he became aware it had been used to commit a drug-related robbery.

On July 14, Aroriode-Francis was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years at Preston Crown Court.

On September 22 the Court of Appeal found his original sentence to be unduly lenient under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, increasing it to three years and 10 months’ immediate imprisonment.

Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk MP, said: “The original sentence failed to take account of the seriousness of these crimes and the devastating impact drugs have on lives and communities. I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal to increase the sentence.”