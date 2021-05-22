Dad caught on CCTV brandishing knife pleads guilty to violent disorder

Published: 6:00 AM May 22, 2021

An Ipswich father-of-six who was caught on CCTV brandishing a knife during a large disturbance in Ipswich will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday via a prison video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Cantemir Stefan, 30, of Harvey Street, Ipswich.

He pleaded guilty through an interpreter to an offence of violent disorder on November 23 2019.

He was one of 11 people either charged or summonsed in connection with the incident in Norwich Road.

Police were called to an area of Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on November 23 2019 to reports of an altercation involving a group of people.

Armed officers were also sent to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street, where witnesses reported seeing people fighting with weapons.

Two men and two women were reportedly injured in the incident.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said Stefan was a leading figure in the incident and had driven to the scene with a “fairly substantial"knife and could be seen on CCTV footage making multiple "swiping” movements at a group of people with the weapon.

Richard Conley, for Stefan, said a number of European arrest warrants were outstanding for other people who were allegedly involved in the incident and requested that his client be sentenced as soon as possible.

He told the court that on the day of the incident Stefan was made aware that members of his family were under attack and he attended the scene primarily to go to their defence.

He said Stefan accepted by his plea that his actions weren’t lawful and went far beyond what was reasonable in the circumstances.

“Nevertheless this was a heat of the moment incident and not characteristic of his behaviour since he has been in the UK,” said Mr Conley.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the sentencing until June 3 and remanded Stefan in custody.

He said the defendant could be sentenced as soon as possible given the uncertainty about his co-defendants.