Drug dealer, 19, admits supply of cocaine and heroin in Ipswich park

Emran Ahmed will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 19-year-old man who was arrested in an Ipswich park on suspicion of being involved in the supply of drugs has been warned by a judge that there is a “real possibility” he will receive a custodial term when he is sentenced next month.

Emran Ahmed was arrested in May this year in Alexandra Park in Ipswich and was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supplying of cocaine and heroin and possessing criminal property, namely £451.74 cash.

On Friday ( October 7) Ahmed, of Hopton Road, London, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link and admitted the charges.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until November 1 and warned Ahmed there was a “real possibility” he would receive an immediate custodial sentence.

Ahmed was arrested during Operation Orochi – an operation set up by Suffolk Police with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.