Crime

Ipswich 'Deano' county lines boss jailed for peddling 'evil' drugs

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM September 10, 2022
Abdishakur Salah was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court

Abdishakur Salah was jailed for six years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 27-year-old county lines drug dealer who ran the ‘Deano’ drug line which supplied heroin and cocaine to drug users in Ipswich has been jailed for six years.

Sentencing Abdishakur Salah, Judge Emma Peters said: “You had no reason to come to Ipswich other than to peddle these evil drugs.”

Salah was arrested three times at properties in the town in June, September and October last year, including an occasion when an unsuccessful attempt was made to flush £6,000 of heroin and cocaine down a toilet at a house in Pelican Close, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

On another occasion when Salah was arrested at a flat in Brightwell Close, drugs worth £2,500 were found behind a sofa and on another occasion cocaine and heroin worth £10,000 was found, said Marc Brown, prosecuting.

Salah, of no fixed address, was convicted by a jury at Ipswich Crown Court last month of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin between April 27, 2021, and October 6, 2021. 

Marc Brown, prosecuting, said that following Salah’s three arrests the Deano drug line was quickly re-established.

Angus Mathewson for Salah said his client had been in custody for nearly a year

Ipswich Crown Court
