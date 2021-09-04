Jury retires in trial of Ipswich doctor accused of faking text messages

Published: 8:00 AM September 4, 2021

Javed Saumtally moved to Ipswich after the alleged incidents in Brighton - Credit: PA

Jurors have retired to consider their verdict in the trial of an Ipswich doctor accused of faking text messages to sabotage his flatmate’s relationships.

Prosecutors say Javed Saumtally, who now lives in Suffolk, was "devious" and “technologically adept” in spinning a web of lies involving bogus screenshots and a false report to police.

Saumtally conducted the acts, which reportedly happened while he was living in Brighton in 2018, as he had feelings for his male flatmate, prosecutors have alleged.

The 28-year-old has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice at a trial at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex.

On Friday, the jury were sent out to consider their verdict.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson argued Saumtally was "motivated by his own feelings" for his male flatmate, who he had first met when they were living in Brighton.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Atkinson said the defendant set about "sending abusive and derogatory messages from unknown numbers" to his flatmate but also to himself.

It is alleged Saumtally used fake messaging apps and websites in order to furnish his deception.

One such fake message, the court heard, pretended to be to received by Saumtally from a man his flatmate knew and said: "…I am going to ruin his life".

Saumtally previously denied faking text messages when he gave evidence at the trial.

It was suggested to him that he was jealous of his flatmate, with whom he had previously had a brief relationship.

Saumtally denied this was the case, arguing that they had been clear that he was eventually moving to Ipswich and that the relationship had ended.

Giving his closing speech on Friday, Mr Atkinson said Saumtally "was devious, he was determined and technologically adept”.

He added: "No-one else stood to gain, he had the motive, he had the means throughout these incidents.

"He created false exhibits and he lied to police."

Defence barrister Ms Weeks argued that the absence of Saumtally’s flatmate from the trial means there are "simply too many unanswered questions without him giving evidence".

The trial continues.