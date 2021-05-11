Drink-driver reversed into car while banned from the road

Published: 11:15 AM May 11, 2021

Drink-driver Arunas Petrauskas was jailed for 22 weeks at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Suffolk police

A four-time drink driver who reversed into another car in Ipswich while banned from the road has been jailed for more than five months.

Factory worker Arunas Petrauskas, 32, was driving a Volvo along Norwich Road in Ipswich just after midnight on May 8, magistrates heard.

Petrauskas, of Geneva Road, Ipswich, reversed the car into another vehicle and police arrived at the scene, the court heard.

Officers then conducted a roadside breath test, which was positive, Lucy Broughton, prosecuting, told the court.

In custody, Petrauskas blew 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

The court heard that Petrauskas had three previous drink-driving convictions - two in 2019 and one in 2020 - and was currently serving a three-year driving disqualification.

He was jailed for 16 weeks for the offence in 2020, the court heard.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, Petrauskas pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Natasha Nair, mitigating, said Petrauskas, a father of one, has "some issues with alcohol".

"He is drinking every day but, two or three times a month, he is binge drinking," she said.

"He said his thought process goes out of the window when he is drinking."

Miss Nair said Petrauskas works shifts at a factory in Woodbridge and has a three-year-old son.

She asked magistrates to consider suspending the sentence and to explore the possibility of an alcohol monitoring tag.

Sentencing Petrauskas on Monday, magistrates said the 32-year-old had shown "a blatant disregard" for the law and court orders.

Petrauskas was told, despite his guilty pleas, immediate custody was the only sentence magistrates would pass.

He was jailed for a total of 22 weeks and will serve half his sentence in custody before his release on licence.

Petrauskas was also disqualified from driving for four years and four months.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £128.