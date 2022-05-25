Ipswich drug dealer found with 30 bags of cocaine jailed

Alexandros Kamramfyllidis was jailed for 20 months after police found him with 30 bags of cocaine, worth £1,200. - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Suffolk Constabulary

An Ipswich drug delivery driver who had 30 bags of cocaine worth £1,200 when he was stopped by police on his way to take them to customers has been jailed for 20 months.

When officers on mobile patrol in the town detained 27-year-old Alexandros Kamramfyllidis he told them he had drugs in his pocket and gave them the PIN to his mobile phone, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He told police that he come to the UK from Greece four weeks earlier and had met a friend in Ipswich and taken cocaine with him.

He had been offered a job delivering drugs and was given money to rent a car to deliver the drugs and for accommodation, said Simon Connolly, prosecuting.

He said the defendant told police he used £150 of cocaine a day and had earned £800 a week by working seven days a week.

He admitted he’d been on his way to deliver drugs when he was stopped by police and explained that he would be given a postcode for the address where he was to deliver the drugs.

The court heard that Kamramfyllidis had no previous convictions.

Kamramfyllidis of Freehold Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply on December 2 last year and being concerned in the supply of cocaine between November 4 and December 2 last year.

Jailing him for 20 months Judge David Pugh said: “ I do accept you are genuinely remorseful for having involved yourself in supplying drugs as a result of your drug habit and debt and I do accept you have used the time in prison to your advantage and you are intending to continue to address you drug addiction.”

Monica Stevenson for Kamramfyllidis said her client had had a drug habit for a number of years.

“He became embroiled in this offending to fund his drug habit and because of a debt he owed and needed to pay off,” said Miss Stevenson.

She said that Kamramfyllidis had been out of contact with his family for a while but had been in touch with them by telephone since he’d been in custody.

Miss Stevenson said her client had completed a drug awareness course and other courses while he’d been in custody and had been making the best possible use of his time.