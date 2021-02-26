News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Dealer who hid drugs in boxer shorts is jailed

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM February 26, 2021   
Siyabonga Mamabolo was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for drug offences

Siyabonga Mamabolo was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

An Ipswich drug dealer who hid wraps of crack cocaine and heroin from police in his boxer shorts has been jailed. 

Siyabonga Mamabolo, 24, was arrested by police in Iris Close, Ipswich, on January 6 and found to be in possession of £892.72 in cash and a small quantity of cannabis, Ipswich Crown Court heard. 

Mamabolo was then taken to the police station and when strip searched, three drug wraps fell out of his boxer shorts, Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, told the court. 

The wraps contained crack cocaine and heroin valued at £165 and Mamabolo's phone was seized. 

The phone was analysed and messages "indicative of drug dealing" were discovered, Mr Hughes said. 

In police interview, Mamabolo read a pre-prepared statement saying the drugs were for personal use and the cash belonged to him and his brother. 

On July 5, 2018, Mamabolo was arrested again by officers in a wooded area near Orchid Close, Ipswich, and was found to be in possession of two mobile phones and a small amount of cannabis. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder probe launched after woman found dead at Ipswich flat
  2. 2 ‘Bubbly’ teenager reported being raped the night she died
  3. 3 Man who petrol bombed house in 'revenge attack' is jailed
  1. 4 '£3 for a walk' - Dog owner upset at new charge for Alton Water car parks
  2. 5 New pizza and burger restaurant to open at Ipswich's Cardinal Park
  3. 6 The Ipswich pubs preparing to reopen beer gardens on April 12
  4. 7 Drunken man exposed himself to elderly woman
  5. 8 University of Suffolk ranks as worst in UK for dropout rates
  6. 9 Three arrested after quadbikes driven anti-socially around Ipswich
  7. 10 Arrest made after man reported on roof of freight train near Ipswich station

Officers then searched the area where they had arrested Mamabolo and discovered a yellow sweet packet which contained a bundle of 54 class A drug wraps in cling film. 

Police then found another three class A drug wraps, scales and £595 following a search of his address. 

In total, 41 of the wraps contained crack cocaine, while 16 contained heroin. 

The drugs were estimated to be worth between £580 and £600. 

The two mobile phones were analysed by police and were once again found to contain messages relating to drug dealing, Mr Hughes said. 

Mamabolo, of Coltsfoot Road, Ipswich, previously pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing class B drugs (cannabis) and two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine). 

Peter Spary, mitigating, said Mamabolo had come to the UK from South Africa to be with his mother but had "fallen in with the wrong crowd". 

Mr Spary said Mamabolo had "got free from that life" since his two arrests and had been staying out of trouble. 

Recorder Dijen Basu QC jailed Mamabolo for two-and-a-half years, and he will serve half of his sentence in custody before he is released on licence. 




Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the collision in Woodbridge Road. 

Travel

Woman injured in crash on main road into Ipswich

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The former TSB branch at 188 Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, which has been sold to Davey Bros

Suffolk

Former Ipswich bank premises snapped up

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Police have seized a bag of counterfeit perfume from an Ipswich street trader

Police seize counterfeit perfume from Ipswich street trader

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Sanchez Hamilton, 31, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty at Ipswich Crown Court.

Ipswich man jailed for more than 5 years for running 'mouse' drug line

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon