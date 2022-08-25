Ipswich drug dealer jailed for more than five years

An Ipswich drug dealer has been jailed for more than five years - Credit: Suffolk police

A 31-year-old man has been jailed for drug offences in Ipswich.

Dwayne Farrell was sentenced to a total of five years and six months imprisonment when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today (August 25), having previously pleading guilty to drug offences in the town.

On February 15 this year police attended a property on Waterford Road in Ipswich to check on a vulnerable resident.

Farrell, 31, and of no fixed address, opened the door and, due to being wanted on recall to prison, was arrested.

A search of the property found a mobile phone, with subsequent enquiries establishing this was the phone Farrell used to run his ‘Tiny’ drug line business across Ipswich.

A further two other phones were also located in the premises that were also linked to drug dealing.

Further enquiries established it was Farrell sending out bulk messages to local Class A users.

The line holder, namely Farrell, would then orchestrate the sale of heroin and crack cocaine and deal with the incoming flow of calls and messages from those wishing to buy drugs.

At an earlier hearing, Farrell pleaded guilty of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between January 17 and February 16 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of ‘crack cocaine’ and heroin on September 29 2020.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Daniel Steel of the Serious Crime Disruption Unit, in Ipswich, said: “Farrell decided to operate a county line for a sustained period of time at the start of 2022 in order to supply crack cocaine and heroin to vulnerable people in Ipswich.

"He was caught following the analysis of telephone communications data.

“Hopefully, following the sentence handed to him at Ipswich Crown Court, he can start to appreciate that this type of offending will not be tolerated.

"Those that deal Class A drugs on our streets will be relentlessly pursued by police with no hiding place, as it is acknowledged that criminality of this type causes misery within our communities.”