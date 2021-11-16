Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail

Adrian Hunt and Michael Jones were spared jail after appearing at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich father and son who downloaded indecent images and movies of children have been given suspended prison sentences.

Sentencing 46-year-old Adrian Hunt and 23-year-old Michael Jones, Judge David Pugh said: “What you both need to understand is that this isn’t a victimless crime.

“The children that are abused are abused because of people like you,” said the judge.

Both men admitted making indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children.

Hunt, of Hossack Road, Ipswich, was given a 20 month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days.

Jones, of Serpentine Road, Ipswich, was given a ten month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 25 days.

Both men were made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and were ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

They were each ordered to pay £340 prosecution costs.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting at Ipswich Crown Court, said police went to Hunt’s home in May 2019 after receiving information that he had uploaded an indecent image of a child.

Police seized computer equipment and memory cards and when the equipment was analysed it was found to contain 32 indecent images of children and one movie in the most serious level A category, 13 images in category B and 93 images in the lowest level C category.

Hunt admitted using an app to send six indecent images of children to other users and told police that he didn’t have a sexual interest in children.

He also said it had been a stupid thing to do and he was sorry.

As a result of the police investigation into Hunt, his son was arrested in June last year.

He was found in possession of 24 indecent images of children and 19 movies in the most serious level A category, 22 images and 15 videos in category B and 84 images in the lowest level C category.

He admitted distributing a small number of images to other people.

Hunt told the court he was sorry for committing the offences and was disgusted at what he’d done.

Jones said: “I’m truly sorry and it won’t happen again.”