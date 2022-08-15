Drug dealers jailed after police seize cocaine from van and home

Two drug dealers have been jailed after police recovered cocaine from a van on the A14 and a home.

Benny Lee, 31, of Holmhill Drive, Felixstowe, and Jamie Duncan, 32, of Henslow Road, Ipswich, were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to a string of offences.

On August 16 last year, Lee was stopped while driving on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds, with police recovering cocaine from his van.

Lee was again stopped on November 9 on the A14 near Ipswich due to the manner of his driving.

When he was stopped, he was found to be in possession of a knuckleduster and an amount of cocaine.

A mobile phone was also seized.

From this, police were able to make a connection between Lee and Duncan and potential drug dealing.

Following an investigation, Lee was arrested on July 14 this year and charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, being concerned in the supply of a cocaine and possession of an offensive weapon.

Duncan was arrested on July 13 this year after a search warrant was carried out at his home address.

An amount of cocaine was discovered in the property and was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Both were remanded in custody ahead of their court appearance.

Following their guilty pleas, Lee was sentenced to four years imprisonment for each count of possession with intent to supply, four years for being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, and two months for possession of an offensive weapon.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Duncan was sentenced to three years for possession with intent to supply and three years for being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

Following the sentences, Police Staff Investigator Matt Pointin, of Suffolk police, said: “We are pleased to see these men removed from our streets and given the custodial sentences they deserve.

“These sentences follow a thorough investigation that led to guilty pleas from both suspects.

"This is as a result of the brilliant investigative work of our teams.

“Drug dealers and their associated criminality bring misery to so many, and often to those most vulnerable in our communities.

“Drugs, drug dealing and the possession of offensive weapons have no place in our society, and I am delighted that Lee and Duncan will now have time in prison to reflect on their actions.”