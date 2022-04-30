Person detained as sports car crashes in busy Ipswich road

A sports car, which has been described as a Ferrari, has crashed in an Ipswich road this morning - Credit: Gary Smith

One person has been detained by police after a sports car was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

Officers were called to the incident just after 7am today, Saturday, April 30, after reports of a two-vehicle crash in Lindbergh Road.

One vehicle ended up on its side while the red sports car suffered severe damage.

The sports car has been described as a Ferrari racing car by local residents who live on the road.

A road closure was put in place by police but that has since been lifted - Credit: Gary Smith

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that one person had been detained by officers after the crash.

Initially, a road closure was put in place by police while investigations were being carried out.

The spokesman has since confirmed that the road closure has been lifted and recovery of the vehicles involved has taken place.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.







