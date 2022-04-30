News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Person detained as sports car crashes in busy Ipswich road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:44 AM April 30, 2022
Updated: 9:48 AM April 30, 2022
A sports car, which has been described as a Ferrari, has crashed in an Ipswich road this morning

One person has been detained by police after a sports car was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Officers were called to the incident just after 7am today, Saturday, April 30, after reports of a two-vehicle crash in Lindbergh Road. 

One vehicle ended up on its side while the red sports car suffered severe damage.

The sports car has been described as a Ferrari racing car by local residents who live on the road. 

A road closure was put in place by police but that has since been lifted

A road closure was put in place by police but that has since been lifted - Credit: Gary Smith

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that one person had been detained by officers after the crash. 

Initially, a road closure was put in place by police while investigations were being carried out. 

The spokesman has since confirmed that the road closure has been lifted and recovery of the vehicles involved has taken place. 

