Mobile phone and laptop stolen in spate of thefts from cars near Ipswich
- Credit: Google Maps
A laptop and a mobile phone were among the items stolen after several cars were broken into in a village near Ipswich.
The first incident happened between 1.30am and 1.40am on Wednesday in River Way, Great Blakenham, Suffolk police said.
An unknown man gained entry to a vehicle and conducted an untidy search.
Items including keys, loose change and a work bag were stolen.
Another incident happened at about 1am on the same day in nearby Valley View Drive.
A white man was seen on a doorbell security system and broke into a Nissan car.
He took a bag containing a laptop, mobile phone, sunglasses and a wallet.
Police are reminding drivers to remove belongings from their cars overnight.
Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51190/22 for River Way and CAD 157 of August 10 for Valley View Drive.