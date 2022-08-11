News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Mobile phone and laptop stolen in spate of thefts from cars near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:26 AM August 11, 2022
The items were taken from cars in Great Blakenham, near Ipswich

The items were taken from cars in Great Blakenham, near Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A laptop and a mobile phone were among the items stolen after several cars were broken into in a village near Ipswich.

The first incident happened between 1.30am and 1.40am on Wednesday in River Way, Great Blakenham, Suffolk police said.

An unknown man gained entry to a vehicle and conducted an untidy search.

Items including keys, loose change and a work bag were stolen.

Another incident happened at about 1am on the same day in nearby Valley View Drive.

A white man was seen on a doorbell security system and broke into a Nissan car.

He took a bag containing a laptop, mobile phone, sunglasses and a wallet.

Police are reminding drivers to remove belongings from their cars overnight.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/51190/22 for River Way and CAD 157 of August 10 for Valley View Drive.

