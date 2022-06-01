Ipswich landlord ordered to pay out £18,000 after failing to clear waste

An Ipswich landlord has been fined more than £18,000 after failing to remove waste from an Ipswich property - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

An Ipswich landlord has been ordered to pay more than £18,000 for failing to remove waste and undertake other works at a property.

Francis Investments (East Anglia) Limited, together with the company’s sole director and owner of the property where the offences took place, Ralph Bernard of Valley View Drive, Rushmere St Andrew, were both convicted of eight offences at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday.

One of the eight offences under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 included leaving a large pile of waste at one of a property in London Road, despite being ordered to remove it.

Following an investigation by officers from Ipswich Borough Council’s Environmental Protection Team, Francis Investments Ltd, which has its registered office in St Helen's Street, and Bernard were served with Community Protection Notices for failing to remove the waste from the property and which also directed that drainage and vermin issues there must be rectified.

Francis Investments Ltd and Bernard failed to comply with all the requirements of the notice that was issued in September 2020 and were prosecuted.

Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for community protection, said: "We are determined to stop properties in Ipswich being kept in an unreasonable state to the detriment of tenants, neighbours and others.

"Court action is the last resort after much hard work and action to resolve issues and that’s why we needed to go to court in respect of this property after the defendants had not responded to our previous measures to make things right.

"Landlords should understand they need to meet their obligations or, if necessary, we shall take action."