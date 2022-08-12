Ipswich machete attack was 'gang related', court hears

A machete attack victim was struck on the right arm during a gang-related assault at an Ipswich sports centre, the town’s youth court heard.

The incident happened at 4pm on Saturday at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Braziers Wood Road and resulted in the arrest of two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

One of the defendants, who can not be named, was remanded in custody while the other was granted conditional bail. They both pleaded not guilty.

Mark Holt, defending one of the teenagers, said the attack was "gang related".

The incident was understood to have happened during a football match and led to the victim, who is in his 20s, going to hospital for treatment having suffered wounds to his arm and hip, but he was later discharged.

It is the latest incident involving a knife or machete in Ipswich this year.

This includes a 16-year-old boy being stabbed by a man in Chantry in March and a 17-year-old being hurt following an attack in Princes Street, near the town centre, last month.

Following the incident, community leaders spoke of their fears following the attack.

Liz Harsant represents Gainsborough at Suffolk County Council - Credit: ARCHANT

Liz Harsant, who represents Gainsborough at Suffolk County Council, called for more police protection in the south-east of Ipswich after the incident.

She said: "This is really concerning. I'm worried about it as people that were playing football may be put off from going there now.

"I think it will bring the issue of knife crime to the fore. It's awful and the police are going to have to do something about this.

"This is serious and the south-east of Ipswich has to be protected by police."

"I am grateful for the prompt action of the first responders and my thoughts are also with them, the staff at the sports centre and members of the public who witnessed this shocking incident."

The defendants will next appear for a plea and case management hearing in Norwich on August 23.