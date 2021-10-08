News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man accused of carrying weapons in Ipswich park to appear at crown court

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:30 AM October 8, 2021   
Karl Bones was caught drug dealing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jason Howells is alleged to have been in possession of weapons at Christchurch Park - Credit: Archant

A man accused of possessing an axe, a hunting catapult and a metal dog leash in an Ipswich park will appear at the crown court next month. 

Jason Howells, 46, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face four charges following the alleged incident in Christchurch Park. 

Howells is charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon, one charge of possessing a bladed article and a further offence of using threatening words or behaviour. 

Howells, of Springhurst Close, Ipswich, is alleged to have been in possession of the weapons around 4.30pm in the popular park on September 27, the court previously heard. 

Howells, who appeared via video link, did not enter any pleas at the short preliminary hearing. 

Magistrates sent the case to the crown court and Howells was remanded in custody. 

He will next appear for his plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on November 4. 

Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

