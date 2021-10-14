News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man accused of driving on railway tracks to face trial

Michael Steward

Published: 3:51 PM October 14, 2021   
Kieron Francis appeared at St Albans Crown Court - Credit: Danny Loo

An Ipswich man will face a trial next year accused of allegedly driving on railway tracks in Hertfordshire. 

Kieron Francis, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday via video link. 

Francis, 34, pleaded not guilty to theft, unlawfully and maliciously putting a car across the railway, and obstructing the railway line. 

The charges relate to an alleged incident at Cheshunt railway station on July 16. 

A vehicle was allegedly driven along railway tracks near Cheshunt during a police chase.

A previous hearing at St Albans Crown Court on October 4 was adjourned to allow Francis time to speak with his counsel. 

Francis, who was represented in court by barrister Laura Collier, was remanded in custody at the hearing by Judge Michael Simon. 

The trial date has been set for January 10 at St Albans Crown Court. 

