Ipswich man accused of driving on railway tracks to face trial
- Credit: Danny Loo
An Ipswich man will face a trial next year accused of allegedly driving on railway tracks in Hertfordshire.
Kieron Francis, of Henniker Road, Ipswich, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday via video link.
Francis, 34, pleaded not guilty to theft, unlawfully and maliciously putting a car across the railway, and obstructing the railway line.
The charges relate to an alleged incident at Cheshunt railway station on July 16.
A vehicle was allegedly driven along railway tracks near Cheshunt during a police chase.
A previous hearing at St Albans Crown Court on October 4 was adjourned to allow Francis time to speak with his counsel.
Francis, who was represented in court by barrister Laura Collier, was remanded in custody at the hearing by Judge Michael Simon.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich man cleared of attempted murder after 16-year-old boy shot in neck
- 2 Major road into Ipswich closed as essential works carried out
- 3 Anger as 'three to four large skips' of fly-tipped rubbish blocks road
- 4 Approval given for 190-home development in Bramford
- 5 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
- 6 Man 'put woman through hell' as he is jailed for assault
- 7 Ice skating and real-life reindeer at new festive fayre
- 8 County lines drug dealer selling cocaine in Ipswich is jailed
- 9 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
- 10 Plea to use NHS 'appropriately' as man makes 300 calls in month
The trial date has been set for January 10 at St Albans Crown Court.