Trial of man accused of raping young girl begins
A man has gone on trial accused of raping and sexually assaulting a young girl.
Mark Herring, 24, of Hogarth Road, Ipswich, has denied the attempted rape of a girl under the age of 13, rape of a girl under 13, a further charge of rape and sexual assault on a female.
The alleged offences took place between 2011 and 2013 and involved one alleged victim, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Opening the prosecution case on Monday, barrister Stephen Earnshaw said the alleged offending came to light in 2019 when the woman made a disclosure.
Herring denied all allegations after arrest and in police interview, he provided a pre-prepared statement before answering "no comment" to questions asked.
On the first day of the trial, jurors watched a video recorded interview with the alleged victim.
In the interview, she said she was told "not to say anything" about the abuse by Herring.
The trial continues.