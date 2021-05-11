Man admits downloading more than 100 indecent images of children

Published: 5:30 AM May 11, 2021

An Ipswich man has admitted to three offences of making indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by sending him an indecent image. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man who downloaded more than 100 indecent images and movies of children and tried to get a nine year-old-boy to send him an indecent picture has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday for a plea hearing was 23-year-old Andrew Hart, of Thistle Close, Ipswich.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by sending him an indecent image.

The offences took place between May 2016 and August 2017.

David Wilson, prosecuting, told the court that Hart was found in possession of more than 100 indecent images and movies of children.

Four of the images and six of the movies were in the most serious level A category, 23 of the images and 12 movies were in category B and 71 of the images and one movie were in the lowest level C category.

He said the inciting a child to engage in sexual activity offence related to Hart inviting a nine-year-old boy to send him pictures of his naked genitalia.

Judge William Clegg adjourned sentencing Hart until June 25 for a pre-sentence report and told him he would not be passing an immediate prison sentence.

He ordered Hart to sign the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis.